BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics says Zilretta demonstrated meaningful pain relief, functional improvement

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Flexion Therapeutics Inc
* Flexion Therapeutics - in analysis of pooled phase 2/3 data, Zilretta (FX006) demonstrated clinically meaningful pain relief, unctional improvement
* Flexion - separate phase 2 study shows prolonged synovial localization, diminished systemic exposure of corticosteroid with zilretta versus. steroid injections
* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - authors examined improvements in pain and function using pooled data from three phase 2 and 3 randomized trials
* Flexion Therapeutics - pooled data from 3 phase 2, 3 randomized trials individually demonstrated statistically significant reductions in weekly mean scores of ADP
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei