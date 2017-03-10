版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Flir Systems CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 mln

March 10 Flir Systems Inc

* CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 million versus $8.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2ndLUfr Further company coverage:
