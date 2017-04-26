BRIEF-Flir Systems posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir Systems announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $406.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.81 to $1.91
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.775 billion to $1.825 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to see an uptick in organic growth in Q2 and remainder of year
* Flir's backlog of firm orders for delivery within next twelve months was approximately $608 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: