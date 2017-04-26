BRIEF-Flir Systems posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

April 26 Flir Systems Inc

* Flir Systems announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $406.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.81 to $1.91

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.775 billion to $1.825 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to see an uptick in organic growth in Q2 and remainder of year

* Flir's backlog of firm orders for delivery within next twelve months was approximately $608 million as of March 31, 2017