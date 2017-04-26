版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings announces pricing of initial public offering

April 26 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc-

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc says pricing of its initial public offering of 8.8 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $21.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐