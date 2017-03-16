版本:
BRIEF-Florida Dept Of Health awards Heat Biologics 3-year grant to develop zika vaccine

March 16 Heat Biologics Inc:

* Florida Department Of Health awards three-year grant to develop GP96-based zika vaccine

* Heat Biologics Inc - grant is expected to cover preclinical development of zika vaccine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
