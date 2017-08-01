BRIEF-Flotek Industries ‍adj EPS from continuing operations was $0.02/shr

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc:

* Flotek Industries Inc - qtrly ‍revenue expanded 7 pct sequentially to $85.2 million and up 33 pct year-over-year​

* Flotek Industries Inc - qtrly ‍on a gaap basis, Flotek reported loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations​

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍adjusted eps from continuing operations was $0.02 for three months ended june 30, 2017​

* Flotek Industries Inc - qtrly ‍diluted loss per common share $0.07​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $88.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S