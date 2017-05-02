BRIEF-Flotek Industries announces agreement to divest drilling technologies segment

May 2 Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek Industries, Inc. announces agreement to divest drilling technologies segment

* Flotek Industries Inc - Deal for total consideration of $17.0 million

* Flotek Industries - Agreement to divest its drilling technologies segment to National Oilwell Varco, L.P. for a total consideration of $17.0 million

* Flotek Industries Inc - In-line with company's ongoing initiatives, proceeds from deal will go towards reducing outstanding debt on its balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: