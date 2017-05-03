BRIEF-Flotek Industries Q1 revenue from continuing operations $80 mln

May 3 Flotek Industries Inc
* Flotek Industries Inc says Q1 revenue from continuing
operations was $80.0 million, up 13.2% sequentially, and up
25.3% year-over-year
* Flotek Industries - on GAAP basis, co reported loss per
share for three months ended March 31, 2017 of $0.01 from
continuing operations
* Flotek Industries Inc - expected capital expenditures for
2017 in the range of $10 million - $14 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $79.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flotek Industries - ongoing strategic alternatives remain
substantial progress is being made towards divestiture of
production technologies segment, which remains for sale
