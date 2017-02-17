版本:
BRIEF-Flotek Industries says Richard Walton appointed CFO

Feb 17 Flotek Industries Inc -

* On Feb 13 Richard Walton was appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Flotek - sec filing Source text - (bit.ly/2kQxjEY ) Further company coverage:
