BRIEF-Flowers Foods announces enhanced organizational structure

May 3 Flowers Foods Inc

* Flowers Foods announces enhanced organizational structure

* Flowers Foods Inc - company will transition to new structure over next several months with full implementation expected during fiscal 2018

* Flowers Foods Inc - new organizational structure establishes two business units (bus), fresh bakery and specialty/snacking

* Flowers Foods Inc - current direct-store-delivery and warehouse segmentation will remain until new structure is in place