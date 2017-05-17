BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc Q1 Q1 earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Flowers Foods Inc
* Flowers Foods Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 sales $1.188 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expects sales to trend to lower end of previously provided range of $3.927 billion to $4.006 billion for FY 2017
* Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be in middle of previously provided range of $0.85 to $0.95 for FY 2017
* In Q1 2017, company recorded project centennial consulting costs of $15.4 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.