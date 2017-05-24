版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Flowserve board votes to reduce number of directors of company from 10 to 9

May 24 Flowserve Corp

* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐