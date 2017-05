BRIEF-Flowserve Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 1 Flowserve Corp:

* Flowserve Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $864 million versus I/B/E/S view $813.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Flowserve Corp - reaffirmed its 2017 guidance

* Qtrly total bookings were $958 million, up 5.3% on a constant currency basis

* Flowserve Corp - backlog at march 31, 2017 was $2.0 billion

* Remains on track to achieve total expected program savings of $230 million in 2018