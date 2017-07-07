FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flowserve says on June 30 entered into fourth amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated August 20, 2012
2017年7月7日 / 晚上9点41分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Flowserve says on June 30 entered into fourth amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated August 20, 2012

July 7 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp:

* Flowserve Corp says on june 30 entered into a fourth amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated august 20, 2012 - sec filing

* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease the revolving credit commitment from $1 billion to $800 million‍​

* Flowserve - amendment modifies credit agreement to decrease maximum amount of priority debt allowed from 15% to 7.5% of consolidated tangible assets of co

* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease maximum amount of receivables company can securitize from $200 million to $100 million Source text (bit.ly/2tVwCS2) Further company coverage:

