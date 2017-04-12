版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich: 2.2 mln passengers in March, up 6.4% yoy

April 12 Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* 2,195,583 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in March (+6.4 percent versus. previous year) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐