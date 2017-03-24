版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich completes disposal of stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd.

March 24 Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* Disposal of 5 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd. results in a capital gain of approximately 30-35 million Swiss francs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
