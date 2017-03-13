版本:
BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich says 1.9 mln passengers in Feb, +6.8% yoy

March 13 Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* 1,879,198 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in February (+6.8% versus. previous year). Source text - bit.ly/2mSS0nA

