瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 13:23 BJT

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich wins airport concession in Chile

May 22 FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* WINS AIRPORT CONCESSION IN CHILE

* WAS AWARDED A NEW CONCESSION TO OPERATE AND EXPAND THE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT DIEGO ARACENA (IATA: IQQ) IN THE CITY OF IQUIQUE, IN NORTHERN CHILE Source text: bit.ly/2qG3Wuv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
