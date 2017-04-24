版本:
BRIEF-Fluor awarded offshore compression platform FEED by BP

April 24 Fluor Corp:

* Fluor awarded offshore compression platform feed by bp

* Fluor Corp says Fluor booked undisclosed contract value into backlog in Q1 of 2017

* Fluor Corp - feed activities are expected to be completed in 2017 with first gas expected in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
