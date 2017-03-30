版本:
BRIEF-Fluor Corp says finished mechanical construction of Dow Chemical Co's new ethylene production facility in Freeport, Texas

March 30 Dow Chemical Co

* Fluor Corp - finished mechanical construction of Dow Chemical Company's new ethylene production facility in Freeport, Texas on schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
