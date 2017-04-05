版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Fluor has been awarded bid-build contract in Texas

April 5 Fluor Corp:

* Fluor - been awarded bid-build contract in texas for construction of Texas department of transportation's U.S. 287 project in Ellis County

* Fluor Corp - Fluor will book undisclosed contract value in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐