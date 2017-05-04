版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Fluor JV selected for Texas southern gateway project

May 4 Fluor Corp:

* Fluor joint venture selected for Texas southern gateway project

* Fluor Corp - JV comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure selected for estimated $625 million project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
