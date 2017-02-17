版本:
BRIEF-Fluor reports Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Feb 17 Fluor Corp

* Fluor reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.25

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.86 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fluor corp - consolidated backlog at year-end was $45 billion, compared with $44.7 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
