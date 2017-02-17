BRIEF-Fluor reports Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Feb 17 Fluor Corp
* Fluor reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.25
* Q4 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.86 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.94 -- Thomson Reuters
* Fluor corp - consolidated backlog at year-end was $45
billion, compared with $44.7 billion a year ago
