BRIEF-Fluor says currently party to two subcontracts with Westinghouse Electric

March 30 Fluor Corp:

* Fluor - currently party to 2 subcontracts with Westinghouse Electric Co to manage construction, construction workforce at nuclear power plant projects

* Nuclear Power Plant projects are in Georgia and south Carolina

* Fluor Corp - on March 29, 2017, Westinghouse filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in United States bankruptcy court, southern district of New York

* Fluor Corp - Fluor continues to work on projects at both sites at request of owners

* Expects that co will be compensated by owners of projects for previous and ongoing work at both projects