2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Fluor says NuScale's design certification application has been accepted for review

March 15 Fluor Corp

* Fluor corp - NuScale Power received notice that design certification application has been accepted for review by u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
