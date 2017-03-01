版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Flushing Financial increases qtrly dividend 6 pct to $0.18 per share

March 1 Flushing Financial Corp

* Flushing Financial Corporation increases its quarterly dividend 6% to $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
