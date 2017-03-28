版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd received orders from an existing OEM partner

March 28 Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd:

* Flyht provides first quarter 2017 update and announces fourth quarter 2016 conference call

* Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd - received orders from an existing OEM partner for approximately USD $1.5 million of parts with related license fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
