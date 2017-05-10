版本:
BRIEF-FLYHT qtrly earnings per share C$0.00

May 10 Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd

* Flyht reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 42.8 percent to c$3.729 million

* Flyht aerospace solutions ltd qtrly earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
