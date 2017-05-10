BRIEF-FLYHT qtrly earnings per share C$0.00

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd
* Flyht reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 42.8 percent to c$3.729 million
* Flyht aerospace solutions ltd qtrly earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit