版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-FLYHT reports record 2016 year end results

April 4 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd -

* FLYHT reports record 2016 year end results

* Q4 revenue rose 9.5 percent to c$4.128 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
