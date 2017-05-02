版本:
BRIEF-FMC Corp amends credit agreement

May 2 Fmc Corp

* FMC Corp says entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* says revolving credit agreement provides for a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility

* says second amended and restated credit agreement increases aggregate amount of revolving credit commitments to $2.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
