BRIEF-FMC Corporation announces Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.92

May 2 FMC Corp

* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $596 million, down 2 percent versus Q1 '16

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.92

* FMC Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.60 excluding items

* FMC Corp - FMC expects adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $2.20 to $2.60 for full year 2017

* FMC Corp - Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is forecast to be in range of $325 million to $365 million for FMC lithium

* FMC Corp - FMC's full year outlook for AG Solutions is unchanged

* FMC Corp - For 2017, full-year segment revenue is expected to be approximately $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion for FMC agricultural solutions