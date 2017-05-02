BRIEF-FMC Corporation announces Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.92

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 FMC Corp
* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $596 million, down 2 percent versus Q1 '16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.92
* FMC Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.60 excluding items
* FMC Corp - FMC expects adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $2.20 to $2.60 for full year 2017
* FMC Corp - Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is forecast to be in range of $325 million to $365 million for FMC lithium
* FMC Corp - FMC's full year outlook for AG Solutions is unchanged
* FMC Corp - For 2017, full-year segment revenue is expected to be approximately $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion for FMC agricultural solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.