BRIEF-FMC Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

Aug 1 (Reuters) - FMC Corp:

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $657 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.30 to $2.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $614.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FMC Lithium reported q2 segment revenue of $74 million, an increase of 17 percent from prior-year quarter

* FMC Corp - ‍previously announced transactions with dupont on track to close on november 1, 2017​

* Says FMC Lithium segment revenue for full year of 2017 is forecasted to be in range of $340 million to $360 million - sec filing

* Agricultural solutions full-year 2017 segment revenue is forecasted to be in range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion Source text - bit.ly/2wj4OVP Further company coverage: