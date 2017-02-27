BRIEF-F.N.B. receives final regulatory approvals for proposed merger with Yadkin Financial

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 F.N.B. Corp:
* F.N.B. Corporation receives final regulatory approvals for First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Bank merger
* F.N.B. Corp- announced final receipt of all required regulatory clearances for its proposed merger of Yadkin Financial Corporation
* F.N.B. Corp - merger is expected to be completed by March 13, 2017
* F.N.B. - board of governors of federal reserve system and office of comptroller of currency provided final clearance for pending FNB-Yadkin merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.