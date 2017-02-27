版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-F.N.B. receives final regulatory approvals for proposed merger with Yadkin Financial

Feb 27 F.N.B. Corp:

* F.N.B. Corporation receives final regulatory approvals for First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Bank merger

* F.N.B. Corp- announced final receipt of all required regulatory clearances for its proposed merger of Yadkin Financial Corporation

* F.N.B. Corp - merger is expected to be completed by March 13, 2017

* F.N.B. - board of governors of federal reserve system and office of comptroller of currency provided final clearance for pending FNB-Yadkin merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐