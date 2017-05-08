版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-FNFV announces sale of One Digital for $560 million

May 8 Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Fnfv announces sale of one digital for $560 million

* Fidelity national financial inc - expects to receive approximately $330 million in cash from sale.

* Fidelity national financial inc - has signed a definitive agreement to sell one digital health and benefits in an all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
