BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for FMX101 in moderate to severe acne

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for fmx101 in moderate to severe acne
* Foamix Pharmaceuticals ltd- commencement of 3(rd) phase 3 trial planned mid 2017; submittal of nda planned in h2-2018
* Foamix pharmaceuticals ltd- pooled analyses of phase 3 data show additional statistically significant effects on primary and secondary efficacy endpoints
* Foamix pharmaceuticals - if results will be positive, trial is expected to form basis for a nda which company plans to submit in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668