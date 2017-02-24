版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 mln

Feb 24 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Says it may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 million Source text:(bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
