版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Foamix reports year end 2016 financial results and provides business update

Feb 22 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Foamix reports year end 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals - estimates existing cash, investments provide sufficient financial flexibility to finance clinical, business operations into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐