2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Focus Graphite increases private placement offering to $2.5 mln to $1.5 mln

March 23 Focus Graphite Inc:

* Focus Graphite Inc.: update on private placement

* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly

* to increase offering from $1.5 million to $2.5 million for an additional 13.3 million units at a price of $0.075 per unit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
