BRIEF-Fogo de Chao announced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock

May 8 Fogo De Chao Inc

* Fogo de Chão, Inc. announces launch of proposed secondary offering of common stock

* Says announced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock

* Fogo de Chao says company not selling any shares of common stock, and will not receive any proceeds from offering by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
