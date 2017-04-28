版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Folsom Lake Bank to pay fee of $1.1 mln if merger terminated

April 28 Central Valley Community Bancorp :

* Central Valley Community Bancorp - Folsom Lake Bank must pay co a termination fee in amount of $1.1 million if merger agreement is terminated Source text: (bit.ly/2qme8Fz) Further company coverage:
