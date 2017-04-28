BRIEF-Folsom Lake Bank to pay fee of $1.1 mln if merger terminated

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Central Valley Community Bancorp :
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - Folsom Lake Bank must pay co a termination fee in amount of $1.1 million if merger agreement is terminated Source text: (bit.ly/2qme8Fz) Further company coverage:
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes