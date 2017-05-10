BRIEF-FONAR Q3 earnings per share $0.88

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 FONAR Corp
* Fonar announces fiscal 2017 3rd quarter and nine months financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $20 million
* Fonar corp - total assets, at march 31, 2017, was $91.8 million, as compared to $84.9 million at june 30, 2016
* Fonar corp - total cash and cash equivalents, at march 31, 2017, was $7.8 million, as compared to $8.5 million at june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit