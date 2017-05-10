BRIEF-FONAR Q3 earnings per share $0.88

May 10 FONAR Corp

* Fonar announces fiscal 2017 3rd quarter and nine months financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $20 million

* Fonar corp - total assets, at march 31, 2017, was $91.8 million, as compared to $84.9 million at june 30, 2016

* Fonar corp - total cash and cash equivalents, at march 31, 2017, was $7.8 million, as compared to $8.5 million at june 30, 2016