BRIEF-Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson's 2016 total compensation $8.7 mln vs $8.6 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

March 23 Foot Locker Inc

* Foot Locker Inc- CEO Richard Johnson's 2016 total compensation $8.7 million versus $8.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nhVCzq) Further company coverage:
