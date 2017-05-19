BRIEF-Foot Locker Q1 earnings per share $1.36

May 19 Foot Locker Inc:
* Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Foot Locker Inc - at april 29, 2017, company's merchandise
inventories were $1,279 million, 1.5 percent higher than at end
of q1 last year
* Foot Locker Inc says q1 comparable-store sales increased
0.5 percent
* Foot Locker says excluding effect of foreign currency
fluctuations, total sales for q1 increased 1.8 percent
* Foot Locker says q1 gross margin rate decreased to 34.0
percent of sales from 35.0 percent a year ago
* Foot Locker - "believe our inventory is still well
positioned to drive improved top line results over balance of
year"
* Foot Locker -"we are aggressively reviewing and
implementing opportunities to lower expenses as we work to
achieve a mid-single digit eps increase for full year"
* Foot Locker qtrly sales $2,001 million versus $1,987
million last year
* Foot Locker says "first quarter was one of our most
profitable quarters ever, but it did fall short of our original
expectations"
* Q1 revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
