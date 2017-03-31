版本:
BRIEF-Forbes receives confirmation of plan of reorganization

March 31 Forbes Energy Services Ltd:

* Forbes receives confirmation of plan of reorganization company set to emerge in April

* Forbes Energy Services Ltd - debtors, which filed for chapter 11 on January 23, 2017, anticipate that plan will become effective in mid-april 2017

* Forbes Energy Services Ltd - debtors will achieve a net reduction in their debt by approximately $230 million

* Forbes Energy Services - through restructuring process and upon emergence, debtors will achieve a net reduction in their debt by approximately $230 million
