BRIEF-Forbo Holding H1 group loss came to CHF 28.9 million​​

July 28 (Reuters) - FORBO HOLDING AG:

* ‍NET SALES OF CHF 606.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 590.9 MILLION)​

* GROUP PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE ONE-OFF COSTS UP 4.3% TO CHF 53.9 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 51.7 MILLION)​

* ‍Forecast for Full Year 2017 Has Not Changed​

* H1 ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) BEFORE ONE-OFF COSTS INCREASED BY 5.6% FROM CHF 64.3 MILLION TO CHF 67.9 MILLION​

* ‍AFTER FACTORING ONE-OFF COSTS, H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) CAME TO CHF -17.1 MILLION​

* ‍AFTER FACTORING ONE-OFF COSTS, H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) CAME TO CHF -17.1 MILLION​

* ‍AFTER FACTORING IN PROVISION FOR ONE-OFF COSTS, H1 GROUP PROFIT CAME TO CHF -28.9 MILLION​