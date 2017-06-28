BRIEF-Ford ‍announces field service action to correct driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 transit vans

June 28 Ford Motor Co:

* Ford Motor- ‍announcing a field service action to correct a driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 transit vans - SEC filing​

* Ford Motor Co - cost of the action is estimated to be $142 million and will be incurred by our North America business unit - sec filing

* Ford Motor- ‍updates, if any, to guidance for full-year 2017 total co adjusted pre-tax profit will be provided in connection with earnings results for Q2 2017​