BRIEF-Ford appoints Jim Hackett as president and CEO

May 22 Ford Motor Co
* Ford appoints Jim Hackett as CEO to strengthen operations,
transform for future; Farley, Hinrichs, Klevorn take on new
roles
* Says Hackett named as Ford Motor Company president and
CEO, succeeding Mark Fields, who is retiring
* Ford also named leaders to three new roles under Hackett.
* Mark Truby is appointed vice president, communications,
and elected a company officer
* Says Jim Farley is appointed executive vice president and
president, global markets
* Says Joe Hinrichs is appointed executive vice president
and president, global operations
* Mark Truby succeeds Ray Day, who plans to retire from
company next year
* Says Marcy Klevorn is appointed executive vice president
and president, mobility
* Paul Ballew is appointed vice president and chief data and
analytics officer
* Hackett, together with Bill Ford, will focus on three
priorities
* Hackett will focus on 3 priorities: sharpening operational
execution, modernizing present business, transforming co to meet
tomorrow's challenges
* Announces key global leadership changes designed to
"further strengthen its core automotive business and accelerate
a strategic shift to capitalize on emerging opportunities"
