Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett
* Ford says annual incentive compensation plan 2017 target increase from 100 pct of base salary to 200 pct of base salary for James Hackett - SEC filing
* Says compensation committee approved an accession bonus of $1 million for James P. Hackett
* Hackett's performance-based restricted stock unit grant valued at $5,250,000
* Approved time-based RSU grant valued at $1.8 million that generally will vest 33 pct on May 22, 2018, 33 pct on May 22, 2019, 34 pct on May 22, 2020 for Hackett
* Outgoing CEO Mark Fields eligible for annual incentive compensation plan bonus pro-rated for period of January 1 to August 1
* Outgoing CEO Fields reasonable use of company aircraft until August 1, 2017
* Approved retention of 2017 long-term incentive plan grants of time-based RSU, performance-based RSU with 3-year performance period for Mark Fields Source text (bit.ly/2rhMsGh) Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.