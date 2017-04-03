版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Ford F-Series sales grow 10 percent

April 3 Ford Motor Co

* Ford F-Series sales grow 10 percent in March; Company’S overall U.S. Sales down 7 percent

* Overall ford motor company U.S. March 2017 sales totaled 236,250 vehicles – a 7 percent decline versus a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
