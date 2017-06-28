BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall, two safety compliance recalls in North America

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford issues one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for four ford police interceptor utility vehicles in U.S. to repair second row seat attachment studs
* Ford says issuing safety recall for about 400,000 2015-17 ford transit van/bus vehicles with medium, long, extended wheelbases, chassis cab/cutaways with medium wheelbases
* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for three Ford Escape vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver knee airbag modules
* Ford Motor Co - not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue regarding 2016 ford escape vehicles
* Ford Motor Co - Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with 2015-17 Ford Transit van/bus vehicles issue
* Ford says not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue related to 2017 ford police interceptor utility vehicles Source text (ford.to/2uhIT0b) Further company coverage:
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: